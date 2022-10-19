Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $224.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SDVKY opened at $15.25 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

