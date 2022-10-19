Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

