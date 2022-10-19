Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.67.

Royal Mail Stock Up 0.3 %

ROYMY stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

