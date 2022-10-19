Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.71) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.19% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Zalando Price Performance

ZAL stock traded up €0.15 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.46 ($23.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,642,304 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.45 and a 200 day moving average of €29.77. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

