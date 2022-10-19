Round Dollar Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $68,808.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $13.30 or 0.00069338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

