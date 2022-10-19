Roth Capital Lowers Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) to Sell

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of AYLA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.38. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

