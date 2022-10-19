Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Reduced by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.46. 7,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,571. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.82 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

