Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $235.79 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

