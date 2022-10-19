Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on November 7th

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $187,571.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 202,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 8,127 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $187,571.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $30,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,188.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $242,990 and have sold 74,131 shares valued at $1,895,470. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.