Reviewing Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Yum! Brands has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.58 billion 4.77 $1.58 billion $4.99 22.13 BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.65 -$121.49 million ($9.89) -0.20

Profitability

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Yum! Brands and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 22.17% -15.45% 21.43% BurgerFi International -143.84% -14.46% -8.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yum! Brands and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 3 8 0 2.73 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus price target of $137.43, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 322.89%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. As of March 31, 2022, the company has 185 franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.