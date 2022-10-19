Reviewing F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.42%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than F.N.B..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.46 $405.00 million $1.09 12.07 Bancorp $326.86 million 4.36 $110.65 million $1.97 12.80

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 27.30% 8.04% 1.02% Bancorp 34.36% 17.63% 1.68%

Summary

Bancorp beats F.N.B. on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; institutional banking services; vehicle fleet, other equipment leasing, and commercial fleet leasing services consist of commercial vehicles, including trucks and special purpose vehicles, and equipment; and real estate bridge lending, as well as small business administration, commercial mortgage-backed, and commercial real estate loans. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

