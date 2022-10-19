Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.12), with a volume of 15988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.93 ($0.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The company has a market cap of £113.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

