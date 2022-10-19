Research Analysts Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 34.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

