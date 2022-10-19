Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 19th (ACU, ALG, APA, AR, ATTO, BE, BKR, BLDP, BRY, BSQR)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 19th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG). They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM). The firm issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). Barrington Research issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

