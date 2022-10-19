Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 19th (ACU, ALG, APA, AR, ATTO, BE, BKR, BLDP, BRY, BSQR)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 19th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG). They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). They issued a buy rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM). The firm issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS). They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). Barrington Research issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

