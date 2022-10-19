Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Rally token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $56.36 million and $1.13 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,450,196,433 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

