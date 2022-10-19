Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RADI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

RADI stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $800.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 438.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,567,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after buying an additional 746,043 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

