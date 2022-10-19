Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Booking Trading Down 0.1 %
Booking stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,771.82. The stock had a trading volume of 313,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,175. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,860.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,975.75.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,514.17.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
