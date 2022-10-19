QUASA Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. QUASA has a total market cap of $95.87 million and $135,821.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,161.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005169 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00125456 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,665.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

