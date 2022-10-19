Quantum Trading Up 330.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 330.6% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00023082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $180,985.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 7.00054716 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,000.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.