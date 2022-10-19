Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.92 Billion (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 481.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $7.00 or 0.00036375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $180,998.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.94 or 1.00004770 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00056216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022784 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 7.0005004 USD and is up 75.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,436.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

