Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

