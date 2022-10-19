Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Increased by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.13.

CNR stock opened at C$156.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$137.26 and a 1-year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.25%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.