Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By KeyCorp

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

GGG stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

