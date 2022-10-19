Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Down 1.5%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.86. 186,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 855,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93.

