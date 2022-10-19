Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Pure Gold Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

PGM opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter.

In other Pure Gold Mining news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,733,196.36.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

