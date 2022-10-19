PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $138.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

PTC Trading Up 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 17.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 106.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

