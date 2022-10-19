ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.56

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 8964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 580.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,760 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 165.3% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

