Prom Market Cap Hits $91.17 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.54 or 0.00028894 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $91.17 million and $2.37 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.44754135 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,515,243.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

