Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. Power Integrations has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $110.43.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.9% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 596,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,346,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

