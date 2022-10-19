Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
