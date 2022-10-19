PlayDapp (PLA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.41 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $88.41 million and $4.12 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

