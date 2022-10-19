Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.84 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $76.84 million and $106,832.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00271772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00091219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00066099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,295,419 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

