Piper Sandler Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $265.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Shares of ISRG opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

