Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $81.10. Approximately 90,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

Piper Jaffray Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

