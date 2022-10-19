Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. 46,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,994. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

