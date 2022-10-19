Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 204 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,406 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

