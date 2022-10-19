Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 9,387 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. 473,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,779,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

