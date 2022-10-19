PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Shares Up 0.2%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 155,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 298,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STPZ. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,476.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 197,518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 153,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

