Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,234. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.