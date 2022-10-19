Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Shares Down 0.8%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.73 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29). Approximately 117,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 553,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.29).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market cap of £104.60 million and a PE ratio of 266.67.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pharos Energy

In other news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £984.06 ($1,189.05). In related news, insider John Martin acquired 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,330 ($24,565.01). Also, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £984.06 ($1,189.05). Insiders have bought 138,116 shares of company stock worth $2,797,481 over the last 90 days.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Further Reading

