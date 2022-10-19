Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Petrus Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

TSE PRQ opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of C$299.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$42.12 million for the quarter.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.