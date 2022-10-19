Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Shares Down 5.5%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 6,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,058% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Petra Acquisition Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

About Petra Acquisition

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

