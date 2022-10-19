Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 129,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,991,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $601,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 4.60.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.