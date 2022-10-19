Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE PNR opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

