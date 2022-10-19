PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PENN Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for PENN Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PENN Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.