Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $33.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after buying an additional 1,428,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $13,410,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

