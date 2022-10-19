PAX Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.91 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $529.79 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,629.07 or 0.08492794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.63 or 0.27567116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010767 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

