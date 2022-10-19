Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

