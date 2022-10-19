Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.80

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.80 and last traded at C$22.92, with a volume of 12411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.14.

Park Lawn Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.27 million and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. In other news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. Insiders acquired 6,895 shares of company stock worth $190,006 over the last ninety days.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

