Parallel Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,479,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

